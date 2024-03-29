Sidharthan's death: Governor appoints judicial commission

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2024 03:29 PM IST Updated: March 29, 2024 03:31 PM IST
JS Sidharthan. Photo: Special arrangement

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Friday appointed a judicial commission to probe into the death of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University student J S Sidharthan who was found hanging inside the toilet of the men's hostel at the university campus. Former High Court judge A Hari Prasad will lead the inquiry commission. On Friday morning, the judge visited the governor at Raj Bhavan.

The Judicial Commission will probe into the lapses of the former VC MR Saseendranath and Dean M K Narayanan in preventing the alleged ragging in the university men's hostel that led to Sidharthan's death.

Sidharthan's father Jayaprakash welcomed the inquiry under the judicial commission. Though the government has completed the formalities to hand over the case to the CBI, he refused to call off the protest in front of the Chief Minister's residence alleging attempts to subvert the case.

Meanwhile, Dr K S Anil, the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of KVASU visited Sidharthan's family at their residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Dr K S Anil took charge as the new VC after PC Saseendran tendered his resignation on Monday hours after the governor revoked his order reinstating 33 students who were suspended over Sidharthan's death. The new VC promised all kinds of cooperation from the university in the probe.

 

