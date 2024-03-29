Two killed as car rams into container trailer in Pathanamthitta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2024 09:39 AM IST Updated: March 29, 2024 10:39 AM IST
The accident happened after Hashim forcefully took Anuja while she was returning from an outing with her fellow teachers. Photo: Manorama News.

Pathanamthitta: A road accident here on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road at Pattazimukku near Ezhamkulam claimed two lives. 
Anuja (37), a native of Nooranad, and Hashim (31) from Charummoodu died after their car collided with a container trailer around 10.30 pm on Thursday. Anuja worked as a teacher at GHSS Thumpamon, near Pandalam. Hashim was a private bus driver.

The accident happened after Hashim forcefully took Anuja while she was returning from an outing with her fellow teachers. Initial reports from the police indicate that the car was being driven at high speed when it crashed into the lorry. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the car sustained extensive damage.

Anuja, a native of Nooranad, and Hashim from Charummood died after their car collided with a container trailer. Photo: Special arrangement.

Police, following a preliminary investigation, suspect that the incident may have been a suicide attempt by the victims. They also retrieved a liquor bottle from the car. Probe into the precise circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

Emergency services responded to clear leaked fuel from the accident site and manage traffic. Pattazimukku is an infamous accident-prone zone on the Kayamkulam-Punalur road. 

