Huge cache of explosives seized in Malappuram; 4 held

Malappuram: Valancherry police here on Saturday seized a bulk quantity of explosives from a quarry and took four people into custody. The explosives cache includes 1125 gelatin sticks, 4000 detonators, and 1620 safety fuses, said police.



The four people-Swaminathan, Shafi, Unnikrishnan and Ravi in police custody are being interrogated at Valancherry police station. Manorama News reported that the four in custody claimed that the explosives were used for the works at the quarry and a huge quantity was purchased to distribute to nearby quarry owners.