Breakdancer College principal from Kozhikode wows his students with his moves

Kozhikode: For a change, a college principal did away with a pressed shirt, polished shoes and put on a pair of shades, sneakers and a jacket. Then he unleashed some eye-catching movements to a peppy song. He had his students and colleagues on their feet and the video clips have gone viral.



Prof. Abdul Muneer Valappil, currently the principal of Kondotty EMEA college, in Malappuram who recently performed a breakdance on his campus during an open day programme for the staff and teachers is also an orator and an academician.

" I love breakdance, but many of the people around me are not aware of this. Especially my students would not have expected this from me," said Muneer. It was a pleasant surprise for the students. An open day is held exclusively for the college teachers and staff, conducted by the staff club. But, some of the students who were there in the auditorium, shot the breakdance and posted it on social media. Within days, the video was shared widely.

Only very close relatives and friends were aware of Muneer's love for breakdance. Even then many of them did not see it coming from Muneer.

"I am not a regular performer. I used to dance occasionally in my colleagues' circle," said Muneer. During his college days, he was a regular winner in dance competitions and mono act.

Muneer started his career in 2002 as an Assistant Professor in the journalism department of the EMEA College. Later he became a Ph.D. holder and gradually became a research guide.

He was also appointed as the chairman of the board of studies for different UG/PG courses of the Calicut and Kannur Universities and also was an elected member of the academic council for more than a decade.