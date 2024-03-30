CM Pinarayi Vijayan accuses central govt of tarnishing India's image

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led central government endangered the secular and democratic nature of India. He added that a large section of people are afraid to continue in India. The CM was addressing the election campaign of LDF candidate Panniyan Raveendran at Neyyattinkkara here.



"Crores of people are living in fear and apprehension in the country. The steps being taken by the central government have also adversely affected India's image, of being a democratic and secular nation, before the world community,” he said.

“Organisations like the UN and Amnesty International as well as countries like the US and Germany are criticising certain recent developments in India and questioning whether democratic ways are being followed here," the Marxist veteran said.

Many countries and world organisations have recently criticised India over the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as well as the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a liquor policy scam case.

Pinarayi Vijayan will attend a total of 60 election campaign meetings in the state, reported Manorama News.

In Thiruvananthapuram, LDF is having a tough battle as NDA's Rajeev Chandrasekhar and UDF's Shashi Tharoor are in the fray.

(With PTI inputs)