Ration shops to supply quota of March till April 6

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 30, 2024 03:01 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: Giving relief to lakhs of people, the Kerala Civil Supplies Department has decided to extend the supply of ration quota for the month of March. As per the new decision, ration shops have been directed to continue the supply till April 6. At the same time, the Ration supply for April will commence from April 8. 

Though March 30, Saturday was the last date for purchasing ration, most of the ration shops faced technical glitches in the EPOS machine due to server issues. As the mustering process and frequent technical glitches interrupted this month's ration supply, a huge number of consumers reached most of the outlets on Saturday. 

In many ration shops, people expressed their protest against the government over the failure to solve the technical issues. Amid this, the government announced the good news in a bid to pacify the irked public. 

