Sea again recedes ‘unusually’ in Alappuzha's Purakkad; second instance in two weeks

Alappuzha: The sea again retreated nearly 50 metres in a small section along the Purakkad coast here on Sunday morning, the second such instance in the last two weeks. The unusual phenomenon occurred around 10 am at Purakkad junction, exposing the sea bed.



“This time the sea receded only in a small section at Purakkad junction,” said Fasil E, the ward member.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority assured that there is no need to panic.

“We found nothing to be panic when our team inspected the area this morning. It’s a usual thing in that part of the region. Earlier, this phenomenon was witnessed once or twice every year. But now there is a rise in the instances of the sea receding,” said Dr Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose, Member Secretary, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

A team from the Fisheries department too had earlier submitted a report to the district collector, ruling out the possibility of disasters like tsunami.

On March 19, panic spread among the people residing along a two-km stretch of Purakkad region after they noticed the sea receding by 50 meters, just like what happened on December 26, 2004, shortly before the tsunami struck.

This time, the local fishermen are more hopeful that the mud bank phenomenon is a symbol of Chakara, a unique marine occurrence characterized by the gathering of numerous fish and prawns.

However, Purakkad Panchayat President A S Sudarshan warned that the increase in the number of such instances might be a sign of changing ecological phenomenon due to climate change. “The water recedes first and then the waves will pound the shores. This is not a one-off phenomenon and a similar episode happened in areas like Poonthala and Karoor. This change should be viewed seriously,” he said.