Woman stabbed to death in Muvattupuzha General Hospital; accused held

Muvattupuzha: A woman was stabbed to death in the Government General Hospital here on Sunday. The deceased is Simna Shakeer (32) of Nirappu. The accused, Shahul Ali (37) of Punnamattam, has been arrested.

Simna had reached the hospital with food for her husband Shakeer, who is under treatment there. Police indicate a lovers' dispute to have led to the incident.

As per reports, the incident happened around 3 pm. Shahul, who confronted Simna at the hospital, stabbed her in the neck with a knife. Simna died of severe bleeding. Eyewitnesses caught hold of Shahul who tried to flee the area after the murder and handed him over to the police.