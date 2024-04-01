90% of yellow, pink ration card holders in Kerala missed mustering

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 01, 2024 09:57 AM IST Updated: April 01, 2024 10:00 AM IST
The deadline prescribed by the Centre for linking ration cards with Aadhaar ended on Sunday. Representational image.

Thiruvananthapuram: The time frame suggested by the Central government for carrying out e-KYC mustering of yellow and pink ration card members ended on Sunday. However, not even 10 per cent of the 1.54 crore members in Kerala have completed the mustering.

An attempt had been made to conduct the mustering on March 15, but due to a snag in the electronic point of sale (e-POS) system, it had to be stopped on the same day. Although the State Food and Civil Supplies Department has sent multiple letters to the Centre requesting an extension of the deadline until May 31, it has not yet received a reply.

The department has said that ration card holders will not lose their ration share despite the expiry of the deadline prescribed by the Centre.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Centre had directed the conduct of mustering by the members directly going to the ration shops and putting their fingers on the e-POS machine to prove that all the members were alive, thereby preventing the misuse of the ration commodities.

The deadline prescribed by the Centre for linking ration cards with Aadhaar ended on Sunday.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA