Wild elephant attack: Angry crowd marches to Kannamala forest station in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The death of Biju, an autorickshaw driver in a wild elephant attack led to a protest at Thulappally here on Monday. People led a protest march to Kannamala forest station alleging lapses of the officials in finding a solution for the wild animal attacks in the area. A huge number of people including women are participating in the protest. As police blocked the march, the agitators observed a sit-in protest on the road.

Manorama News reported that no forest official reached the scene to pacify the protesters. MP Anto Antony is also participating in the protest.

The people complained that they were unable to live peacefully on their own land due to the recurrent wild animal attacks. Some of them alleged that the forest officials are not initiating any action to find a permanant solution to the issue.



“Fences should be replaced with crash barriers. But the officials are not ready for it. As crash barriers won't require any maintenance in future, they can't swindle money from the fund allotted for maintenance of fencing,” alleged a native.

Biju (50) was trampled to death by a wild elephant near the premises of his house at Thulappally in the wee hours of Monday. The elephant attacked the man when he came out of his house after hearing the sound of the jumbo uprooting a coconut tree on his plot.