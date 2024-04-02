52-year-old Malappuram woman hacked to death by son-in-law

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 02, 2024 11:46 PM IST
Kallidumbu Sameer (left) and Varichalil Salmath. Photos: Special arrangement

Malappuram: A 52-year-old woman was hacked to death by her son-in-law at Naduvath near Wandoor in Malappuram Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Varichalil Salmath, a native of Chendamkulangara. The Wandoor Police have arrested Kallidumbu Sameer (36), who attacked Salmath with a chopping knife.

Sameer allegedly tried to attack his wife Sajini, but she managed to escape. He then attacked Salmath, who was washing utensils behind her house. Salmath died on the spot and people of the locality managed to apprehend Sameer, who tried to flee.

According to reports, Salmath's family had complained about Sameer and a few cases were registered against him at the Wandoor Station. Nilambur DySP T M Varghese and Wandoor SHO A Ajeshkumar are conducting a probe.

