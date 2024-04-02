Drunk, ticketless passenger pushes TTE to death from running train in Thrissur

Published: April 02, 2024 09:53 PM IST Updated: April 02, 2024 10:09 PM IST
TTE K Vinod.

A TTE (Traveling Ticket Examiner) died after being pushed out of a moving train at Velappaya in Thrissur district Tuesday evening.

The deceased is TTE K Vinod, who was reportedly run over a passing train. Odisha native Rajnikanth has been taken into custody by the Railway Protection Force.

According to reports, the remains of the TTE were found under the rail-over-bridge near Mulankunnathukavu.

The accused, who was reportedly drunk, was brought under control by fellow passengers and handed over to the Palakkad RPF.

It is understood that the accused was traveling ticketless and refused to vacate his seat. The accused was allegedly angered by the TTE telling him to exit at the next station. He reportedly pushed the unsuspecting TTE, who was standing near an open door.

