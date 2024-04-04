Congress tactfully avoids repeat of 'Pakistan flag' row at Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad roadshow

Wayanad: The absence of IUML's (Indian Union Muslim League) green flags during Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad on Wednesday heralding his filing of nominations to Lok Sabha polls was conspicuous. The flags of Rahul's party, the Indian National Congress, were hardly seen on the roads.

In 2019, the BJP unleashed a campaign against Gandhi by claiming he had an 'affinity with jihadists carrying Pakistani flags'. The flag of IUML, an ally of the Congress party, has a resemblance to the flag of Pakistan.

This time though, the UDF roadshow was decorated with tri-colour balloons, caps and placards featuring Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, huge party flags of the LDF were featured in the roadshow of CPI leader Annie Raja.

Party insiders attribute the absence of flags, especially the green of IUML, to the bitter experience from the previous General Elections. Besides, slogans of 'Azadi' raised at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and reverberated at various places in the country, including at the campaign in Wayanad had provided fodder to the anti-Rahul campaigns last time.

A comment under a picture from Rahul's 2019 roadshow read: “These celebrations with green Islamic Flags is from Rahul Gandhi's new LS constituency #Wayanad in Kerala Scared to lose in Amethi, he picks a seat which is like a mini Pakistan..Which he is sure to win Such a man wants to be PM of India with 90 cr Hindu nationalists.” The comment posted on X, also called Twitter, was from a handle named Ritu that had over a lakh followers, including BJP MPs.

The Congress reportedly had to perspire explaining the difference between the flags of IUML and Pakistan while campaigning elsewhere.

Strict instructions given

This time, the leadership decided to play it safe during the roadshow and gave directions to the rank and file of all UDF constituents to focus on Rahul Gandhi and not on flags.

Unlike in 2019, the roadshow was disciplined and even the slogans were thoughtful. “The decision to avoid flags was taken unanimously by all constituents of the UDF,” an IUML leader told Onmanorama. Congress leader and MLA, T Siddique made it clear. “We are aware that dark forces of the BJP are lurking to unleash venomous campaigns out of nothing. We will not allow them to cash in on our lapses.”

“We are happy that all our 20,000-odd workers representing various constituents, who participated in the roadshow, were extremely disciplined and followed the directions of their respective leaders,” Siddique said.