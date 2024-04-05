Setback for Suresh Gopi: Kochi court refuses to cancel Puducherry car registration case

Kochi: The Ernakulam ACJM court on Friday refused to cancel cases registered against actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi for evading tax by registering two luxury cars in Puducherry.

By rejecting Suresh Gopi's petition, who is the NDA candidate from Thrissur, the court also said that the car registration case would not be cancelled. The case pertains to the actor registering two of his luxury cars with a fake address in Puducherry.



The actor had argued that he had registered his cars at the address of his farmland in Puducherry. However, an investigation found that no such land existed. Suresh Gopi had registered two vehicles in Puducherry, one each before and after he became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2016.

It is estimated that by registering the vehicles in the Union Territory, he evaded taxes up to Rs 30 lakh.