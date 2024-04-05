Plantation worker killed in wild gaur attack in Valparai

Valparai: In a tragic incident, a man was killed in a wild gaur attack at Valparai, a village on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The deceased is Arun (51), a worker at Murukali estate near Sholayar dam.



The wild gaur reportedly charged at the man when he was on the way to the estate on Friday morning. Some of his colleagues found him injured after being gored by the animal. Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

According to the plantation workers, over 40 wild gaurs have been roaming around the plantation area.

“ We can't go to work due to the threat from the wild gaurs,” complained a worker.

With the onset of summer, wild animals including elephants, tigers and boars have been straying into the human settlements in search of food and water in Kerala.