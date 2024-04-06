Alleged lynching of migrant worker in Muvattupuzha: 10 arrested

Muvattupuzha: Police here on Friday arrested 10 people over the alleged lynching of a migrant worker. The deceased is Arunachal Pradesh native Asok Das who was residing at Vaikom.

The accused are Valakom natives Vijeesh, Aneesh, Sathyan, Sooraj, Kesav, Elias K Paul, Amal, Athul Krishna, Emil and Sanal.

According to reports, Ashok was caught by a mob and interrogated after he caused a commotion at the residence of his former woman colleague. The gang tied the man to a pole and brutally manhandled him. Though police rushed him to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the natives here claimed that the migrant worker was not manhandled.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at the Valakom junction on Cheriya Urakam road. According to the natives, Ashok visited the house of his former woman colleague and created a commotion there. It is learnt that one of his hands got injured during this commotion. When Ashok was leaving the place, a group of individuals surrounded Ashok and questioned him. As he tried to flee, they manhandled him after tying him to a pole. Police rushed to the scene as informed by some natives and found the man weak due to excessive bleeding.

He was taken to Muvattupuzha General Hospital initially and was later referred to the Kottayam Medical College for specialized treatment. However, he died midway. The post-mortem report cited blunt force trauma to the head and chest as the cause of death.