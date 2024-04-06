BJP won’t open account in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Alappuzha: The BJP will not open its account in Kerala in the upcoming election as well, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Saturday, while asserting that the CPM won’t let 'communal politics' take root in the state.



"They won't even come second in any of the 20 seats, let alone win one," he said, addressing the media in Alappuzha on Saturday.

The CPM will not let the communal politics of Sangh Parivar take root in the state, he added. "During the previous assembly elections CPM had publicly claimed that we would close the BJP’s account in the state. We also made it happen. The present education minister V Sivankutty is currently representing that seat (Nemom)," he added.

According to the CM, the only time when the BJP could open its account in the state assembly was when the Congress witnessed a sharp decline in its votes from 17.38 per cent in 2011 to just 9.7 per cent, which pointed to a deal between the Congress and the BJP nexus in the state. “The CPM, on the other hand, is a party that does not change its political stance in lieu of a few more votes,” he said.

Vijayan also cast doubts on the efficacy of the Congress manifesto in countering the Hindutva politics as raised by the BJP. "That manifesto does not give us any assurance that the CAA will be withdrawn. The Congress is maintaining a criminal silence over the CAA. The CPM, on the other hand, offers a clear assurance that the CAA will be revoked," he pointed out.

To a query on the bomb blast in Panur, the CM said an investigation was already underway and stern action would be taken against the culprits.

On the protest by P B Anitha, a nursing officer, in front of the Kozhikode Medical College following the delay in reinstating her to service despite a High Court order, the CM replied: "All such actions are taken at the department level. The department initiates action without any prejudice or bias to any person. Some unfortunate incidents had taken place there. The health minister has clarified that action was initiated against those found guilty based on an inquiry. This will be brought to the notice of the High Court, and whatever direction it issues will be implemented," the CM said.





