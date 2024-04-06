Little relief: IMD forecasts 4 days of summer rain in Kerala from Sunday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 06, 2024 11:05 PM IST Updated: April 06, 2024 11:10 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama

Kottayam: Kerala is likely to experience four days of summer rain starting from Sunday, forecasted the Central Meteorological Department on Saturday. On Sunday, rain is expected in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Wayanad districts.

According to the Met department, on Monday, nine districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad will receive rainfall.

The weather agency has also predicted rain across all fourteen districts on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the districts of Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod will receive rain. 

RELATED ARTICLES

Fishermen and coastal residents are advised to be cautious as the Center for Oceanography and Research has warned about rough sea conditions likely to intensify on Saturday night.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA