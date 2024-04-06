Don't know anyone involved in Kannur bomb blast: K K Shailaja

Vadakara: K K Shailaja, CPM MLA and former health minister rubbished the allegations of Congress against her over the bomb blast in Kannur's Panoor. Talking to Manorama News, she asserted that she was never acquainted with the persons who were booked in the bomb blast case. Shailaja who is contesting as LDF candidate from Vadakara constituency in the Lok Sabha polls was responding to the allegations after her photograph with the bomb blast case accused came out.



“Criminals are everywhere. I don't know when the photograph was taken. Congress is using the bomb blast against CPM amid the polls. Earlier, an accused in the murder of CPM leader was spotted with a Congress leader in a photograph,” she argued.

Reiterating the statement of CPM state secretary M V Govindan, the LDF candidate asserted that CPM has no involvement in Panoor incident.

Meanwhile, Govindan said that CPM had disowned the people who were found engaged in making bombs for attacking the party activists.

“Why should CPM make weapons in Kerala? Shafi Parambil's peace rally and allegations against CPM are mere election stunt. During the culmination of the 22nd party congress at Thrissur, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan vowed that CPM wouldn't encourage violence. CPM never took arms even when the leaders were murdered,” he pointed out.

One person was killed and four others were injured after a bomb blasted on a terrace of a house at Panoor on Friday. According to police, they met with the accident while making bombs.