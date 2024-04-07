Injured Maoist surrenders before police in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff & PTI
Published: April 07, 2024 09:35 PM IST
Kannur: A Maoist, who was under treatment after allegedly getting injured in a suspected wild elephant attack, surrendered to police here on Sunday.

Suresh, who hails from Chikamagaluru, Karnataka, got injured while he and others were passing through a forest region of Kannur.

Suresh, currently in the custody of Kerala police, met the media on Sunday and said he was thinking about surrendering for a long time. "I was a Maoist for the past 23 years and wanted to surrender for a long time. I have surrendered now. I was unable to do anything of consequence after becoming a Maoist. We could not make any impact in Kerala, Tamil Nadu or Karnataka even after many years," said Suresh, seated in a wheelchair.

Police had picked up an injured Suresh after a six-member team of Maoists dropped him at the Kanjirakolli Chittari Colony along the Kerala-Karnataka border. Cops said that the Maoists had dropped him at one of the houses and left after collecting rice and other essentials from there.

Local residents informed the police that the group that brought the injured man was carrying weapons. Cops soon reached the locality and admitted the injured Suresh to a nearby hospital.

