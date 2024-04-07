Father-son duo killed in road accident in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 07, 2024 11:45 AM IST Updated: April 07, 2024 11:49 AM IST
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock

Alappuzha: In a tragic incident, a man and his son were killed after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling rammed into a truck at Purakkad here on Sunday. The deceased are Punthala native Sudev (45) and his son Adi Dev (12). Sudev's wife Vineetha sustained severe injuries in the accident. She is undergoing treatment at Vandanam Govt. Medical College Hospital.

According to a witness, Sudev's bike lost control and collided with the truck after hitting a fishmonger's cycle. Sudev was killed on the spot while his son breathed his last at the hospital.

The family was on the way home after visiting a nearby temple.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA