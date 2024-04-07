Father-son duo killed in road accident in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: In a tragic incident, a man and his son were killed after the two-wheeler in which they were travelling rammed into a truck at Purakkad here on Sunday. The deceased are Punthala native Sudev (45) and his son Adi Dev (12). Sudev's wife Vineetha sustained severe injuries in the accident. She is undergoing treatment at Vandanam Govt. Medical College Hospital.

According to a witness, Sudev's bike lost control and collided with the truck after hitting a fishmonger's cycle. Sudev was killed on the spot while his son breathed his last at the hospital.

The family was on the way home after visiting a nearby temple.