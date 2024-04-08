High temperatures to persist in Kerala till April 11

Thiruvananthapuram: High temperatures are expected to persist in Kerala until April 11. Palakkad district may experience a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while Kollam could reach 40 degrees Celsius.



Thrissur may see a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while Kannur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam may experience a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Meteorological Department, temperatures may reach 37 degrees Celsius in Ernakulam and Alappuzha and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod. These are 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal.

Due to the high temperature and humid air, hot and sultry weather is expected until April 11 in these districts, except in hilly areas. Palakkad registered the record temperature of the year in Kerala on Sunday at 41.5 degrees Celsius. This is the first time since 2019 that the State has recorded a temperature above 41 degrees Celsius.