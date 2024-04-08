High temperatures to persist in Kerala till April 11

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2024 10:17 AM IST
These are 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal. File Photo: Manorama Online.

Thiruvananthapuram: High temperatures are expected to persist in Kerala until April 11. Palakkad district may experience a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, while Kollam could reach 40 degrees Celsius.

Thrissur may see a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while Kannur, Kozhikode, Pathanamthitta, and Kottayam may experience a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Meteorological Department, temperatures may reach 37 degrees Celsius in Ernakulam and Alappuzha and 36 degrees Celsius in Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod. These are 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal.

RELATED ARTICLES

Due to the high temperature and humid air, hot and sultry weather is expected until April 11 in these districts, except in hilly areas. Palakkad registered the record temperature of the year in Kerala on Sunday at 41.5 degrees Celsius. This is the first time since 2019 that the State has recorded a temperature above 41 degrees Celsius.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA