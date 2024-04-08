Koduvally LDF councillor held in Rs 47 lakh cryptocurrency fraud case

Koduvally (Kozhikode): The Hyderabad Cyber Police here on Saturday arrested Ahammed Unais, an LDF councillor of Koduvally municipality, in connection with a cryptocurrency fraud case.

Ahammed Unais, 28, a councillor of Koduvally Municipality, was arrested by a five-member team from Hyderabad at 10 am on Saturday with the help of local police. Unais represented the Kareettiparama West division in the municipality.

The Koduvally police said Unais was involved in a Rs 47 lakh online fraud case, and he was arrested and taken to Hyderabad. The cops arrested him based on the information provided by a Muvattupuzha resident Firoz, who was arrested earlier.

Several complaints were received against cyber fraud, said Koduvally Inspector C Shaju. A teacher from Pannikkottoor had lost Rs 22 lakh and an engineer was made poorer by Rs 30 lakh, the officer added. The police said an interstate lobby was involved in the cyber fraud case.