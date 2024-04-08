CPM alleges disruption of campaign by election officials in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: The CPM leadership in Pathanamthitta has accused the district election officials of disrupting the campaign in the name of anti-defacement activities.



KP Udayabhanu, CPM district secretary in Pathanamthitta, said the election officials are widely engaged in removing the posters and flex boards put up at pre-designated venues to accord reception to its candidate TM Thomas Isaac in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The party has scheduled an itinerary for the candidates' tours in every region. Following each event, our party workers promptly remove the campaign materials put up at these public locations. But the election officials are pre-emptively removing our posters and flex boards from these venues even before the arrival of the candidate. This has significantly hampered the LDF’s campaign," said Udayabhanu.

The officials took away the campaign materials put up at a temporary venue near Kozhencherry in connection with the arrival of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

When contacted, District Election Officer and Pathanamthitta District Collector S Prem Krishnan said he has not received any complaints regarding this matter yet. “We have already issued strict directives against placing the campaign materials on public properties. The parties, at the same time, are permitted to put up boards in public spaces in case of major events,” the official said.

Prem Krishnan added that action will be initiated against the violators without any bias or prejudice.

The Congress has also come up with complaints alleging that the CPM was using the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to ensure the victory of its candidates.

“The BLOs, who are supposed to work impartially, are widely seen taking sides with the CPM, and the Congress is viewing this very seriously," said Pazhakulam Madhu, KPCC General Secretary from Konni.