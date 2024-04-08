Man attacks three women including wife with hammer in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 08, 2024 02:21 PM IST
Representational image: Canva

Wayanad: A man attempted to kill his estranged wife, her mother and aunt by hitting their head with a hammer at Mathamangalam here in the wee hours of Monday. The accused Kuppadi native Jinu who managed to flee from the scene found unconscious in a nearby plot. Police rushed him to the nearest hospital suspecting that he consumed poison.

The injured are Jinu's wife Aswathy, mother-in-law Sumathy and her sister-in-law Biji. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Meppadi. Sources close to the hospital confirmed that they are out of danger.

According to reports, the couple was separated for a long time. Police assumed that Jinu plotted the crime to take revenge on his wife.

