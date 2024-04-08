After mother's death, 12-year-old succumbs to burn injuries in Palakkad

Pattambi (Palakkad): The daughter of a woman, who died of burn injuries in Vallapuzha, also succumbed to her wounds on Monday. Nikha (12), daughter of Beena (35)from Cherukode Mundaka Parambil house died while undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Her sister Niveda (6) is also undergoing treatment.

Beena was found dead in the bedroom of her residence on Sunday morning, along with her two children who also had burn injuries. Beena's husband, Pradeep, who works as a carpenter in Vadakara visits home every two months. Beena and the children lived with her husband's parents.

On Sunday, the family was awakened by the children's cries. Beena and children were sleeping on the upper floor of the house. Upon discovering the fire, they sought assistance from locals to rescue the trio and transfer them to the hospital. Police stated that the exact cause of death is not clear and will only be determined after further investigations.