Satheesan accuses CPM of making bombs to kill Congress activists

Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has made a scathing attack against CPM over the bomb blast that claimed one life and injured four others at Panoor in Kannur. Addressing the media here on Monday, Satheesan accused CPM of making bombs to kill Congress activists.



On April 5, Sherin, said to be a CPM activist, was killed while making bombs on a terrace of a house at Panoor. Though reports claimed that all the people involved in making the explosives were CPM activists, the party dismissed it. But questioning this claim, visuals of Panoor CPM area committee member Sudheer Kumar and Poyiloor local committee member A Ashokan visiting Sherin's house emerged putting the party in a tough spot.

Addressing the media in Pathanamthitta on Monday, the Chief Minister justified the visit of CPM leaders to Sherin's house as a humanitarian act.

“CPM can't flee from responsibility of Kannur blast. Chief Minister is encouraging such crimes. The bomb was made not for RSS activists as CPM is already in a pact with them,” said Satheesan.

Responding to CM's criticism against Congress over Enforcement Directorae's probe against KIFFB, he alleged that CM was afraid of central agencies. "CM is under the grip of fear. Pinarayi had announced a CBI probe against Oommen Chandy by forcing a woman to write a fake letter against him. Now, he is accusing Congress of making ED target KIIFB. Through corruption, financial mismanagement and lapses in the tax system, the Pinarayi government has left Kerala to be euthanised,” he argued.

The opposition leader alleged that the LDF government's opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act is a mere smoke screen, claiming that the state has not withdrawn cases against CAA protests so far.