KIIFB case: Relief for Isaac as HC asks ED to postpone questioning

Kochi: In a relief to former finance minister Thomas Isaac, the Kerala High Court here on Tuesday directed the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to postpone its decision to question the CPM leader in the KIIFB masala bond case till the general election is over. The court issued the direction while considering Issac's petition against ED's summons.



Justice P R Ravi asked the central anti-money laundering agency to question Isaac after the Lok Sabha polls. The HC took the stance given Isaac's candidacy in the general elections. He is contesting as the LDF candidate from Pathanamthitta.

ED informed the court that it was not adamant about questioning Isaac immediately, but the CPM leader should inform the agency when he can appear for questioning in the case. After examining the documents submitted by the ED officials, the court also upheld their demand to interrogate him. However, the court stressed the need to exempt Issac from the interrogation as Kerala will go to the polls on April 26.

The Foreign Exchange Management Act case is linked to a probe into the alleged violations in the financial dealings of KIIFB during his tenure as the finance minister in the previous LDF government.

Earlier, the court had adjourned Isaac's plea questioning the summons of ED for April 22, but the LDF candidate approached the court again after receiving fresh summons.