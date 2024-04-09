194 candidates in the fray for 20 seats in Kerala; 6 constituencies without female candidates

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul on Monday announced that 194 candidates are on the final list for the Lok Sabha polls to the 20 constituencies in Kerala. Ten candidates withdrew their nomination papers on deadline day.

Kottayam constituency has the highest number of candidates (14) while Alathur has the fewest candidates (5).

There are 13 candidates in Kozhikode and 12 each in Kollam and Kannur. Of the total, 25 are female candidates while 169 are male. Vadakara constituency has the highest number of female candidates (4). There are six constituencies without a woman candidate, they are Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur.

Constituency-wise list of candidates given below:

Thiruvananthapuram (12 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Pannian Ravindran | LDF | Ears of Corn and Sickle

Rajeev Chandrasekhar | BJP | Lotus

Shashi Tharoor | UDF | Hand

Adv Rajendran | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

S Mini | Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) | Battery Torch

Chalai Mohanan | Independent | Autorickshaw

Sasi Kongapally | Independent | Baby Walker

Shaju Paliyodu | Independent | Coconut Grove

Adv Shine Lal M P | Independent | Camera

M S Subi | Independent | Batsman

Nandavanam Suseelan | Independent | Television

J J Russell | Independent | Dish Antenna



Attingal (7 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Adv Adoor Prakash | UDF | Hand

V Joy | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

V Muraleedharan | BJP | Lotus

Surabhi S | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Prakash P L | Independent | Lady Finger

Prakash S | Independent | Air Conditioner

Santhosh K | Independent | Bangles

Kollam (12 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol

Krishnakumar G | BJP | Lotus

N K Premachandran | UDF | Pottery and Earthenware

M Mukesh | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

Vipinlal Vidhyadharan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

P Krishnammal | Marxist Communist Party of India (United) | Computer

Jose Saranath | Ambedkarite Party of India | Coat

Twinkle Prabhakaran | Socialist Unity Centre of India | Battery Torch

Pradeep Kottarakkara | Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party | Diamond

N Jayarajan | Independent | Autorickshaw

Bro Noushad Sheriff J | Independent | School Bag

Premachandran Nair | Independent | Immersion Rod

Gokulam Suresh Kumar | Independent | Telephone



Pathanamthitta (8 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Anil K Antony | NDA | Lotus

Anto Antony | UDF | Hand

Dr T M Thomas Issac | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

Adv P K Geetha Krishnan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Joy P Mathew | People's Party of India (Secular) | Grapes

Adv Harikumar M K | Ambedkarite Party of India | Coat

Anoop V | Independent | Dish Antenna

K C Thomas | Independent



Maveklikkara (9 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Arun Kumar C A | LDF | Ears of Corn and Sickle

Kodikunnil Suresh | UDF | Hand

Santhosh Kumar | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Bimalji | SUCI | Battery Torch

Baiju Rajan | NDA | Pitcher

Suresh D | Ambedkarite Party of India | Coat

C Monichen | Independent | Apple

Velayudhan | Independent | Autorickshaw

Suresh Kumar | Independent | Bat



Alappuzha (11 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



M M Ariff | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

K C Venugopal | UDF | Hand

Sobhana K K | NDA | Lotus

Muraleedharan K | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Arjunan | SUCI | Battery Torch

Vayalar Rajeevan | Bahujan Dravida Party | Diamond

Jayakrishnan P | Independent | Gas Cylinder

Jyothi Abraham | Independent | Television

Adv K M Shajahan | Independent | Autorickshaw

Shajahan V A | Independent | Cauliflower

Satheesh Shenayi | Independent | Apple



Kottayam (14 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Thomas Chazhikadan | LDF | Two Leaves

Viju Cherian | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Adv K Francis George | UDF | Autorickshaw

Thushar Vellappally | NDA | Pitcher

Jossin K Joseph | Independent | Television

Chandrabose P | Independent | Almirah

P O Peter | Samajwadi Jan Parishad | Handcart

Man House Manmadhan | Independent | Laptop

Sunil Alancheril | Independent | Bangles

Roby Mattappally | Independent | Gas Stove

Santhosh Pulickan | Independent | Telephone

Joemon Joseph Srambickal A P J Juman V S | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer

V P Kochumon | SUCI | Battery Torch

M M Scaria | Independent | Bucket



Idukki (7 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Adv Joice George | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

Adv Dean Kuriakose | UDF | Hand

Adv Russel Joy | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Saji @ Shaji | Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi | Autorickshaw

Adv Sangeetha Viswanthan | NDA | Pitcher

Jomon John | Independent | Diamond

P K Sajeevan | Independent | Battery Torch



Ernakulam (10 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Hibi Eden | UDF | Hand

K J Shine Teacher | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

Dr K S Radhakrishnan | NDA | Lotus

Vayalar Jayakumar | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Adv Antony Judy | Twenty 20 Party | Autorickshaw

Prathapan | Bahujan Dravida Party | Diamond

Brahmakumar | SUCI | Battery Torch

Rohit Krishnan | Independent | Laptop

Sandeep Rajendraprasad | Independent | Boat and Oarsman

Cyrill Skaria | Independent | Pen Nib and Seven Rays



Thrissur (9 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol

Adv P K Narayanan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

K Muraleedharan | UDF | Hand

Adv V S Sunilkumar | LDF | Ears of Corn and Sickle

Suresh Gopi | NDA | Lotus

Divakaran Pallath | New Labour Party | Ring

M S Jafarghan | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer

Joshi Villadom | Independent | Coconut Grove

Prathapan | Independent | Battery Torch

Sunilkumar Son of Prabhakaran | Independent | Crane



Chalakudy (11 candidates)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Benny Behanan | UDF | Hand

Prof C Raveendranath | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

K A Unnikrishnan | NDA | Pitcher

Rosilin Chacko | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Adv Charly Paul | Twenty 20 Party | Autorickshaw

Dr M Pradeepan | SUCI | Battery Torch

Arun Edathadan | Independent | Gas Cylinder

T S Chandran | Independent | Envelope

Johnson K C | Independent | Almirah

Bosco Kalamassery | Independent | Camera

Subran K R | Independent | Colour Tray and Brush



Alathur (Candidates 5)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Ramya Haridas | UDF | Hand

K Radhakrishnan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

T N Sarasu | BJP | Lotus

Hari Arumbil | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

V Krishnankutty | Independent | Diamond



Palakkad (Candidates 11)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



C Krishnakumar | NDA | Lotus

K T Padmini | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

A Vijayaraghavan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

V K Sreekandan | UDF | Hand

Anna Kuriakose | Independent | Battery Torch

C Rajamanickam | Independent | Gas Cylinder

K Rajesh | Independent | Diamond

M Rajesh Alathur | Independent | Auto Rickshaw

N S K Puram Sasikumar | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer

Sidheek Iruppassery | Independent | Jackfruit



Ponnani (Candidates 8)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Dr M P Abdussamad Samadani | UDF | Ladder

Adv Nivedida | NDA | Lotus

Vinod | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

K S Hamza | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

Abdussamed Malayampalli | Independent | Flute

Bindu | Independent | Almirah

Hamsa | Independent | Auto Rickshaw

Hamsa Kadavandi | Independent | Pressure Cooker



Malappuram (Candidates 8)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Dr Abdul Salam | NDA | Lotus

T Krishnan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

E T Mohammed Basheer | UDF | Ladder

V Vaseef | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

P C Narayanan | Bahujan Dravida Party | Diamond

Abdulsalam | Independent | Laptop

Naseef Ali Mullappalli | Independent | Boat with Man and Sail

Thrissur Nazeer | Independent | Harmonium

Kozhikode (Candidates 13)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Arumukhan | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Elamaram Kareem | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

M T Ramesh | NDA | Lotus

M K Raghavan | UDF | Hand

Aravindakshan Nair | Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party | Diamond

Dr M Jyothiraj | SUCI | Battery Torch

Abdul Kareem | Independent | Bead Necklace

Abdul Kareem | Independent | Dish Antenna

Abdul Kareem | Independent | Belt

N Raghavan | Independent | Pen Stand

Ragahavan | Independent | Glass Tumbler

T Raghavan | Independent | Lady Finger

Subha | Independent | Television



Wayanad (Candidates 9)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



K P Sathyan | Independent | Battery Torch

Ajeeb Muhammed | Independent | Television

Rahul Gandhi | UDF | Hand

Annie Raja | LDF | Ears of Corn & Sickle

K Surendran | NDA | Lotus

P R Krishnankutty | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Praseetha Azhikode | Independent | Auto Rickshaw

P Radhakrishnan | Independent | Pot

A C Sinoj | Independent | Stethoscope



Vadakara (Candidates 10)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



Praphul Krishnan | NDA | Lotus

K K Shailaja Teacher | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

Shafi Parambil | UDF | Hand

Kunhikannan Payyoli | Independent | Auto Rickshaw

Muralidharan | Independent | Frock

Sylaja P | Independent | Ring

Shafi | Independent | Batsman

Shafi T P | Independent | Glass Tumbler

Shylaja | Independent | Dish Antenna

K K Shylaja | Independent | Boat with Man and Sail



Kannur (Candidates 12)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



M V Jayarajan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

C Raghunath | NDA | Lotus

K Sudhakaran | UDF | Hand

Ramachandran Bavileeri | Bharatheeya Jawan Kisan Party | Diamond

E P Jayarajan | Independent | Air Conditioner

M V Jayarajan | Independent | Almirah

Joy John Pattar Madathil | Independent | Auto Rickshaw

Narayanan Kumar | Independent | Baby Walker

C Balakrishnan Yadav | Independent | Balloon

Vadi Hareendran | Independent | Apple

K Sudhakaran | Independent | Bangles

K Sudhakaran | Independent | Glass Tumbler



Kasaragod (Candidates 9)

Candidate | Political Party | Symbol



M L Ashwini | NDA | Lotus

M V Balakrishnan | LDF | Hammer, Sickle and Star

Rajmohan Unnithan | UDF | Hand

M Sukumari | Bahujan Samaj Party | Elephant

Aneesh Payyannur | Independent | Auto Rickshaw

N Keshava Nayak | Independent | Sugarcane Farmer

N Balakrishnan | Independent | Chess Board

K Manoharan | Independent | Bat

Rajeswari K R | Independent | Cycle Pump

