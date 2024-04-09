Nearly 20 passengers in Yesvantpur-Kannur Express robbed of valuables including mobile phones, jewellery

Kannur: In a shocking incident, passengers of Air Conditioned coaches of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express (Train no 12292) were robbed of their valuables while they were asleep.

The passengers filed a complaint with the Dharmapuri police station and Salem Railway Police in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. As per the complaint, the theft occurred between Salem and Dharmapuri during early morning hours.

Naufal, a passenger who boarded the train at Yesvantpur in Karnataka and was bound for Kannur in Kerala said that around 20 passengers in three AC coaches have lost their valuables.

Expensive mobile phones, gold ornaments and purses with money were lost, according to the complaints.

Dharmapuri police officials told IANS that they received the complaint and have commenced investigation.

