Siyad murder case: First, second accused sentenced to life imprisonment

Mavelikkara: The first and second accused in the Siyad Tharayil murder case were sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday.



The Mavelikkara Additional District and Sessions Court delivered the order for Mujeeb Rahman (Vetta Mujeeb), the first accused, and Shafeeq, the second accused. Along with life imprisonment, they were fined Rs 1.50 lakh. Failure to pay the amount will result in an additional three years of imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the court acquitted the third accused, Kavil Nisam, a former Congress councillor of the Kayamkulam Municipal Corporation, on Saturday.

Siyad Tharayil, aged 34 and a fish merchant, was attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants who fatally stabbed him on August 18, 2020, at 10 pm near the Kayamkulam MSM school. The attack happened while Siyad was returning home after delivering food to those in quarantine due to COVID-19. The assailants also injured two of his friends.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 69 witnesses, including four eyewitnesses, 104 documents and 27 pieces of evidence. Special Public Prosecutor G Priyadarshan Thampi and advocates G Harikrishnan and Omji Balachandran appeared in court on Tuesday.