Actor assault case: Memory card illegally examined three times, finds inquiry

Kochi: The Ernakulam District Sessions Judge, who conducted an inquiry into the alleged change of the hash value of the memory card containing visuals of the 2017 actor assault while it was in the court's chest, has revealed in the probe report that the card was examined three times illegally.

As per reports, the card was accessed and examined by Angamaly Magistrate Leena Rasheed, a district court judge's personal assistant, and trial court sheristadar Thajudeen.

Leena Rasheed supposedly kept the memory card in her personal custody, while the PA said he examined the memory card as directed by the judge.

The complainant had earlier approached the High Court alleging the footage on the memory card had been accessed, copied and transferred illegally, following which the District Sessions Judge was directed to conduct an inquiry and file a report on the matter.

During the examination conducted at the Thiruvananthapuram Forensic Lab, it was found that the hash value of the memory card had changed. Similarly, the SFSL report stated that the memory card was accessed illegally several times after court hours and that it was checked in the night and on the phone.

The hash value changes when a memory card is used in different devices to access its content.