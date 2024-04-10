KSEB urges AC users to set temperatures between 25 to 27 degrees as power consumption breaks records in Kerala

Electricity consumption in Kerala surpassed 11 crore units for the first time in history. On Monday, consumption peaked at 11.01039 crore units, with the evening load reaching a record-breaking 5487 MW.



In light of the high consumption, the KSEB has requested the public to reduce power consumption wherever possible. The Board has asked consumers to maintain the AC temperature at 25 to 27 degree Celsius.

Although electricity is available in the market, costs remain high. However, with the completion of the Edamon-Kochi 400 KV Power Highway and the Punalur-Madakkathara line, there's an additional capacity to import 2550 MW of electricity from outside sources.

The board faces an extra expenditure of Rs 25.25 crore per day for purchasing electricity. Despite the government's agreement to settle the water authority's arrears in 10 instalments of Rs 208 crore each, the board has yet to receive even the first instalment.

To meet demand, the board has initiated tendering for the purchase of 500 MW in the evening starting from April 15, spanning across one and a half months.