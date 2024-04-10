Palakkad sizzles at 41 degrees as heatwave conditions persist in Kerala

Palakkad: As Kerala grapples with scorching temperatures, Palakkad district continued to experience a blistering high of 41 degrees Celsius for several consecutive days. Other districts haven't been spared either, with Kollam registering a sweltering 40 degree Celsius, while Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur districts recorded highs of 38 degrees.



According to the Indian Meteorological Center, this relentless heatwave is forecasted to persist until the April 12, exacerbating concerns about health and safety.

The disaster management authority has issued warnings advising people to minimize exposure to direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm, the hottest hours of the day. Additionally, individuals are urged to stay hydrated by drinking water regularly, even if they do not feel thirsty, to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.