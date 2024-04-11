UDF set for a smooth sail to Lok Sabha from Malappuram, predicts Manorama News-VMR survey

The UDF is likely to romp home in Malappuram despite a likely decrease of six per cent in its votes in the Lok Sabha polls slated for April 26, predicted the Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey.



UDF's candidate, Indian Union Muslim League leader ET Mohammed Basheer is not likely to match PK Kunhalkikutty's 2019 vote share of 57.1 per cent. Basheer may end up with a decrease of 3.93 per cent in his vote share, the survey indicated.

Though the LDF may win 6.12 per cent more votes than it had garnered in the previous poll, the UDF is far ahead to be bothered about the rival's relatively better performance.

The survey predicted that the UDF could expect 53.7 per cent votes, while the LDF may win 37.92 per cent. The NDA, too, is expected to increase its votes to 8.24 per cent from its 7.96 per cent in 2019.

The CPM has fielded DYFI leader V Vaseef to take on Basheer, who shifted to Malappuram from Ponnani. In the previous election, Kunhalikutty had defeated VP Sanu of the CPM by a whopping margin of 2,60,153 votes. However, Sanu reduced the League's margin to 1,14,615 votes in the 2021 bypoll, though he lost to senior leader and orator MP Abdussamad Samadani.

The by-election was necessitated by Kunhalikkutty's resignation to contest the State Assembly polls.

The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey covered 28,000 people across all the Assembly segments in March. The survey looked at the possible results if the polling was then conducted. The Manorama News-VMR pre-poll survey, "Who will win in 20 seats" is the largest in terms of sample size.