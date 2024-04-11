Kottayam: As Lok Sabha polls round the corner, Kottayam parliamentary constituency witnessed a fresh controversy after a voice clip instructing workers of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) at Vijayapuram panchayat to join LDF candidate Thomas Chazhikadan's election campaign came out. In the voice clip, a mate (site supervisor) of MNREGS at Vijayapuram panchayat was heard asking the workers to join the election campaign after marking their attendance in the morning.



The voice clip was widely circulated leaving LDF and the panchayat in a tight spot. The mate justified that she only followed the directions of the panchayat member. Meanwhile, Vijayapuram panchayat president criticised the incident. He argued that attempts to police MNREGS workers should be checked.

Earlier also, MNREGS workers were forced to attend LDF programmes in various parts of the state. Thomas Chazhikadan, sitting MP of Kottayam is contesting against UDF's Francis George and NDA's Thushar Vellappally in this election.