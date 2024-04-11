The story behind Sulthan Bathery and why BJP's K Surendran wants to rename it Ganapathyvattam

Wayanad: A non-descript town in Northern Kerala, located 28 km away from Kalpetta in Wayanad sparked a debate after the BJP state president and NDA candidate in Wayanad said his poll priority will be to change the name of Sulthan Bathery to Ganapathyvattam if elected.

According to veteran historian Prof T Mohanbabu, who is also a native of Sulthan Bathery, the name Sulthan Bathery evolved from the artillery battery of Tipu Sultan which was established in a dilapidated Jain temple, on the town premises. Before that, the place was known as Ganapathyvattam, as there was a small temple of Lord Ganesha, here.

Until the 1950s the temple was a major landmark for troops, planters and traders from Mysore to Kozhikode. The temple was later renamed as Maha Ganapathy Temple after a major renovation.

The British started calling the place Sultan’s Battery which gradually came to be known as Sulthan Bathery. There were differences of opinion among historians on the status of the Jain temple, as some said the temple was demolished by Tipu Sultan and converted it to a battery to keep his armaments, whereas others said Tipu Sultan only converted the abandoned Jain temple into a battery since by the time of his invasion it had been abandoned.

It was during an interview with a national news channel on Wednesday that Surendran had stated the necessity of rechristening the town as Ganapathyvattam. “It is not the land of Tipu Sultan who had massacred Hindus and Christians,” he said.

In a press conference held at Thamarassery in Kozhikode district on Thursday Surendran reiterated his stand, triggering intense reactions from various corners. Congress leaders laughed at the statement, saying that Surendran has nothing to offer to people, apart from such jokes.

District Congress Committee president N D Appachan who is also the treasurer of Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign committee told Onmanorama that as Surendran has already confirmed his defeat in the poll fray, Surendran can afford such irresponsible jokes.

Congress leader T Siddique MLA said Surendran is trying to divert the attention of people from all other vital issues. “While Congress is on with a campaign against the failure of NDA regime and the series of corruptions of BJP, there is no other go for Surendran, but to raise such trivial issues,'' he said.