Congress seeks CBI probe into Kannur bomb blast

Kannur: The Congress on Friday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner of India seeking a CBI probe into the bomb blasts that took place in Kannur's Panoor. CPM has been facing allegations for plotting conspiracy against Congress by making the bombs. But the ruling party refuted the allegations and claimed that Congress politicise the blast to woo votes.



Panoor comes under the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency in Kozhikode District.

The blast took place on April 5 and it left one person dead and two others critically injured.

Acting Kerala Congress President, MM Hassan in his letter to the CEC expressed doubts about the whole episode.

“As per our reports four CPM-DYFI activists have been arrested in the case and one CPM activist died following the blast. There have been subsequent incidents of political violence that are directly connected to the explosion,” Hassan wrote in his letter.

“The Chief Minister has taken this episode very lightly. Contradicting the claims made by the CPM, the police report states that these bombs were made in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“We suspect that this was orchestrated by the CPM, to be used against the Congress supporters on the day of the polls to scare people away. Hence we demand that this should be probed by a central agency preferably the CBI,” Hassan stated in his letter.

Earlier, CPM state Secretary, MV Govindan stated that the party and its supporters did not have any role and the DYFI (the party’s youth wing) was not a feeder organisation of the CPM.

The Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a fight to the finish between the CPM and the Congress.

While the CPM has brought in its star candidate and former Health Minister and senior Legislator, KK Shailaja, the Congress has fielded youth icon and three-time sitting Legislator Shafi Parambil.

(With IANS inputs)