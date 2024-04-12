Two found dead in Kozhikode paddy field; drug overdose suspected

Kozhikode: Two youths were found dead in a paddy field at Vadakara's Nellacherry here on Friday. The deceased are identified as Randeep (30), son of Orkkatteri native Sankaran and Akshay (26), son of Thottoly Babu from Kunnummakkara. Sreerag, another youth was spotted in weak condition and rushed to a nearby private hospital.



After recovering empty syringes from the spot, police suspect that drug overdose could have led to the deaths.

The natives found the dead bodies around 8 am on Friday.

(More details are awaited).