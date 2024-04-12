Two found dead in Kozhikode paddy field; drug overdose suspected

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2024 11:37 AM IST Updated: April 12, 2024 11:58 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: iStock/sreeyashlohiya

Kozhikode: Two youths were found dead in a paddy field at Vadakara's Nellacherry here on Friday. The deceased are identified as Randeep (30), son of Orkkatteri native Sankaran and Akshay (26), son of Thottoly Babu from Kunnummakkara. Sreerag, another youth was spotted in weak condition and rushed to a nearby private hospital. 

After recovering empty syringes from the spot, police suspect that drug overdose could have led to the deaths.

The natives found the dead bodies around 8 am on Friday. 
(More details are awaited).

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA