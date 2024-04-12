Heat alert in 12 Kerala districts today; experts recommend staying indoors after 9am

Thiruvananthapuram: With temperatures nearing 40 degrees Celsius, Kerala is grappling with severe heat both day and night. Even the minimum temperature hovers around 30 degrees Celsius in the State. While the official advice is to avoid direct sun exposure from 11 am, health and weather experts recommend staying indoors as early as 9 am. Relief from the heat is not expected until at least mid-May.



Yellow Alert

A yellow alert has been issued on Friday for 12 districts, excluding Idukki and Wayanad, as temperatures are forecasted to rise 2-4 degrees above normal in the upcoming days. Palakkad and Thrissur districts is likely to face the worst temperatures. Meteorologists predict increased summer rainfall starting today, with rain also expected in northern districts. Some of the districts like Ernakulam and Kottayam also experienced scattered rainfall and wind on Thursday night.

Agricultural advisory

The Kerala Agricultural University advises against agricultural activities between 12 and 3 pm to avoid the scorching heat, urging farmers to refrain from using chemical pesticides during this period.

Crop damage

Crop damage worth Rs 40 crore has been reported due to the ongoing drought affecting 7,000 farmers across 2,600 hectares of land. These are the figures from January 1 to last week. Palakkad district is the worst-affected. The Kerala Agricultural University recommends mulching fields with dried coconut husks and crop residues.

Water scarcity

The threat of water scarcity looms large as water levels in dams and rivers continue to decline and wells drying up across the state. The water level in Idukki Dam is at a mere 41.28%, while 14 out of 20 dams managed by KSEB and the Irrigation Department hold less than half their capacity.

Several pumping stations have ceased operations due to dried-up rivers in areas like Periyar, Bharathapuzha, and Chaliyar. Pampa, Manimalayar, and Meenachilar rivers have also dried up in numerous locations, exacerbating the water scarcity issue.