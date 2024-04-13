Kerala man booked for objectionable Facebook posts against PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police have booked a man for allegedly making a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through social media posts ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.



Palode police here registered a case against the accused, Nabeel Nasar, on Thursday based on a complaint by a local BJP activist about his recent objectionable posts on the Facebook handle.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused had made fake statements against PM Modi with a deliberate intention to tarnish his image ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

He had put a series of such objectionable posts from the same handle for many days since March 20 and they amounted to triggering tension among political party activists, the FIR said.

A case was registered against him under IPC Sections 153 and 171 G and 120 (O) of the Kerala Police Act.

Section 153 of IPC refers to wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot, while Section 171G refers to making false statements in connection with an election. An investigation is going on and further action will be taken soon, police added.