Mixed weather of heat and rain to persist in Kerala, says IMD

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2024 12:39 PM IST
Representational image: iStock/AlesVeluscek

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to experience high temperatures as well as rains over the coming days also, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Mild summer showers could be expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts on Sunday, according to the Met department. Rain is likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur on Monday, it added.

The rains have been forecast in the southern districts. However, IMD has issued a yellow alert for heat conditions in 11 districts till Wednesday as high temperatures will persist.
The combination of heat and humidity could cause inconvenience to many people, warns the weather body. Temperatures are likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius in Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, said Met officials.

Summer showers
Three districts – Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha - received adequate summer showers over the last few days. But, the rains were weak in all the other districts. While an average rain of 7.53 cm was expected across the state between March 1 and April 13, there was a deficiency of 58 per cent - only 3.16 cm was received.

RELATED ARTICLES

As per data, summer showers were deficient by over 90 per cent in Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Idukki and Kannur districts; over 70 per cent in Thrissur and Palakkad; 50 per cent in Kollam and 36 per cent in Pathanamthitta.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA