Narendra Modi like a father and brother figure to me: Padmaja Venugopal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 14, 2024 03:41 PM IST Updated: April 14, 2024 03:48 PM IST
Former Congress leader from Kerala Padmaja Venugopal addresses media after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in New Delhi, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Photo: PTI.

Kottayam: Former Kerala Chief Minister K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal, who recently switched over to BJP from Congress, expressed her deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. She likened him to someone one could cherish as either a father or a brother.

"Narendra Modi is the driving force behind my affiliation with the BJP. While some may argue he lacks a conventional family, we believe his allegiance lies with India. Our affection towards him resembles that of a caring elder brother or a father figure," Padmaja stated during her speech at the election campaign rally for NDA candidate Thushar Vellappally in Kottayam.

Padmaja officially joined the BJP on March 7. Following this, Karunakaran's close aide Thampanoor Satheesh and Asian Games medalist and former president of Kerala Sports Council Padmini Thomas also took BJP's membership.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA