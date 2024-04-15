PM Modi to campaign in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram today

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Kerala on Sunday as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's fervent electoral drive leading up to the imminent Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister, who reached Kochi from Mysuru on Sunday night, stayed at the Ernakulam Guest House.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also in Kerala for election campaign today.

The Prime Minister will take part in the public meeting as part of the election campaign on Monday morning at Kunnamangalam in Alathur constituency in Thrissur district. He will attend the election campaign for NDA candidates T N Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting in Alathur and Thrissur respectively.

After that, he will travel to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district. At Kattakkada, Modi will campaign for V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two union ministers contesting under the NDA banner from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively.

Polling in Kerala for the general elections will be held on April 26 for all 20 constituencies. This is Modi's sixth visit to the state. He had last come to Kerala on March 19 when he held a massive roadshow in Palakkad district. His Palakkad roadshow followed his participation at a public meeting in Pathanamthitta town on March 15, where he rallied support for NDA candidates contesting in the southern Kerala constituencies. Prior to that, he had visited the state twice in January and once in February. These visits included both official and party functions.

