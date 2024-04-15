Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Kerala today for week-long campaign

Kozhikode: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to intensify his campaign efforts in Kerala from Monday, rallying support for party candidates and addressing rallies for the United Democratic Front (UDF). Gandhi, vying for re-election from the Wayanad constituency, will commence his electoral outreach in the southern state on April 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also in the State for the BJP election campaign today.



Rahul Gandhi's itinerary includes a UDF rally in the northern Kozhikode district on Monday evening, alongside participation in various programs within the Wayanad constituency on April 15 and 16. Gandhi's schedule further extends to meetings in Kannur, Palakkad, and Kottayam constituencies on April 18, followed by rallies in Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Alappuzha districts on April 22.

Gandhi's electoral fervor in Wayanad commenced earlier this month with the filing of nomination papers and a grand roadshow, setting the stage for a spirited campaign. The Congress leader had previously clinched victory in Wayanad with a resounding margin of 4,31,770 votes during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, signaling his strong connection with the electorate. Several other prominent national leaders are slated to bolster the party's endeavors in the state.

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, for instance, will embark on a whirlwind tour of the southern state on April 16, engaging in roadshows and addressing party workers across Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Malappuram constituencies.

Polling in Kerala's 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26.

(With PTI inputs.)