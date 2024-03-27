LS polls: Rahul Gandhi to reach Wayanad on April 3, likely to file nomination

Wayanad: As general elections round the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will reach Wayanad on April 3 to kick off his campaign. As per reports, the sitting MP will file his nomination in the district collectorate on the same day.



Rahul is testing the electoral waters from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency for the second time. Wayanad is all set for a tight battle in the polls as LDF's Annie Raja and NDA's K Surendran are in the fray.

Rahul had won the 2019 polls from Wayanad with 7,06,367 votes.

The general elections will be held in Kerala on April 26. The results will be out on June 4.