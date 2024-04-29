Malayalam
Five killed in car-lorry collision at Kannapuram in Kannur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 11:59 PM IST
Representational image. File photo: Shutterstock
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Five people, including a child, were killed in a collision involving a car and a lorry at Punnachery in Kannapuram, Kannur Monday night.

According to reports, three men and a woman were also in the car that was crushed on impact. The driver of the lorry, carrying gas cylinders, suffered injuries in the accident.

The car was travelling in the direction of Kasaragod from Thalassery. People trapped inside the car were retrieved with the help of personnel from the Fire Force and Police.

Four people were declared dead on the spot while the child's death was confirmed at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

