CPM, Pinarayi Vijayan scared to touch Jayarajan: VD Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM in Kerala and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are scared to take action against E P Jayarajan as he knows secrets with which he can bombard the party, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said on Monday.

Satheesan was responding to the CPM's decision not to initiate any disciplinary action against Jayarajan who is at the centre of a major political controversy after details of his meeting with BJP national leader Prakash Javadekar became public.

"Jayarajan has at the tip of his tongue bombs that can shatter the CPM and the chief minister. Hence the CPM does not dare to take action against him. CPM has in effect given Jayarajan the permission to join BJP," the Congress leader said in a statement. Satheesan said CPM has compromised with communalism to protect those who have committed massive corruption and those who accepted a share of it.

"Not only Jayarajan, the chief minister has also spoken to Javadekar several times. If action is taken against Jayarajan, the same will have to be done against the chief minister too. The only shameful option before the CPM is to protect Pinarayi Vijayan and his co-accused Jayarajan," Satheesan said. He sought to know the stance of Left allies including CPI on the CPM's decision to protect those who have engaged in friendly talk with the Sangh Parivar.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also raised similar allegations saying the CPM was afraid to take action against Jayarajan. "EP is the troubleshooter of CM Pinarayi. EP will not make any move without the chief minister's knowledge. So, the CM can only keep mum since he knows about the damage EP can cause if action is taken against him, Chennithala said.