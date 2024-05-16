Nambi Rajesh's body brought home after protest at Air India Express office in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: The mortal remains of Malayali engineer Nambi Rajesh, who died in Muscat on May 13, was brought home on Thursday. Rajesh's relatives had protested in front of the Air India Express office at Enjakkal with his body before taking his remains home. The protest was led by his father-in-law. The 40-year-old breathed his last without the chance to see his beloved one last time after the AIX strike on May 6 disrupted his wife's journey. Rajesh's body was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Muscat on Thursday morning.

Nambi Rajesh, a native of Karamana, was hospitalised on May 5 after collapsing at his workplace in Muscat. His wife Amritha C booked a ticket to Muscat on an Air India Express flight for the next day. She arrived at the airport in the morning, only to discover that the airline had cancelled services due to the cabin crew protest.

Despite her efforts to persuade the airline officials, her pleas and tears fell on deaf ears. Instead, they sent her back home with a false promise of providing a ticket the next day. Amritha then inquired about the possibility of securing a ticket for the following day, but her efforts were in vain. Ultimately, she had to cancel her trip.

Rajesh passed away at the hospital on Monday morning. The news plunged Amritha and her family into profound sorrow, knowing that they couldn't see him one last time. Amritha is a nursing student, while Rajesh worked as an IT manager in the Middle East. The couple has two children, Anika (UKG) and Nambi Shailesh (LKG), both students at Kallattumukk Oxford School.

Last week, hundreds of flights were cancelled due to a strike by cabin crew members protesting against the Tata-owned airline's alleged mismanagement. As the strike has now been called off, the airline is anticipated to resume normal operations from Tuesday (May 14).