Kochi: In a shocking incident, a youth was found dead after being stabbed 20 times in Fort Kochi. The deceased has been identified as Benoy Stanley. His body was found inside a shop he worked at, near the Fort Kochi Saudi School.

The CCTV footage of the murder scene has been released. A search for Alan, the prime suspect in tha case, is currently underway. Reports have indicated that the accused had threatened to kill Benoy.